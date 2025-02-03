F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Barnett and Airman First Class Oscar Alaniz, line delivery crew chiefs, monitor the integrated combat turn of an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Jan. 29, 2025, as part of Operation Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. An ICT aids in rotating a combat-capable fighter presence throughout the theater, complicating an adversary’s decision-making process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)