F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clay Brooks converses with Senior Airman Sergio Cordova, crew chiefs with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, during an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025, during Operation Agile Spartan. Practicing integrated combat turns enables U.S. Air Forces Central to generate combat airpower in a contested environment as the U.S. Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)