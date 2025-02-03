F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nate Hartman, right, first sergeant, and Senior Airman Kevin Velez-Mora, engines specialist, both with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, discuss integrated combat turn efforts during Operation Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. Practicing integrated combat turns allows Airmen to be ready in a rapid transition to major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)