F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clay Brooks, center, converses with Senior Airman Sergio Cordova, crew chiefs with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, during an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025, during Operation Agile Spartan. ICTs demonstrate how U.S. Air Forces Central is shaping how the U.S. and Coalition will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)