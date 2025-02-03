Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan [Image 1 of 4]

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Casey Mull 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clay Brooks, center, converses with Senior Airman Sergio Cordova, crew chiefs with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, during an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025, during Operation Agile Spartan. ICTs demonstrate how U.S. Air Forces Central is shaping how the U.S. and Coalition will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 04:51
    Photo ID: 8854037
    VIRIN: 250130-F-OH683-2065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    Integrated Combat Turn
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

