Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. The U.S. Navy and Air Force enhance regional stability, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances with European partners through their combined efforts in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 8854002
    VIRIN: 250129-F-PH996-1232
    Resolution: 7917x5278
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USN
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download