100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trent Varnadore, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Maj. Logan Dean, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)