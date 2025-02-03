Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 3 of 5]

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trent Varnadore, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Maj. Logan Dean, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 04:01
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USN
    USAF

