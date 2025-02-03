100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trent Varnadore, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Maj. Logan Dean, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8854000
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PH996-1124
|Resolution:
|8080x5387
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
