100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. The U.S. Navy and Air Force enhance regional stability, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances with European partners through their combined efforts in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)