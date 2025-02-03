Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 2 of 5]

    100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Logan Dean, left, and 1st Lt. Marin Lopez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling over the Norwegian Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USN
    USAF

