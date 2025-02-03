100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Logan Dean, left, and 1st Lt. Marin Lopez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling over the Norwegian Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)