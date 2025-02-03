U.S. Air Force Maj. Logan Dean, left, and 1st Lt. Marin Lopez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling over the Norwegian Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8853999
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PH996-1272
|Resolution:
|7681x5121
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.