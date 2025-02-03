MALS-39 CBRN Hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kei Cherry, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear responder with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives an instructional period on the M50 Joint Service General Purpose Gas Mask before a Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, MAG-39 CBRN training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2025. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)