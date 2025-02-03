MALS-39 CBRN Hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, stand in formation before conducting a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton North, California, Jan. 31, 2025. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)