MALS-39 CBRN Hike

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Manuel Martinezortiz, front, sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Staff Sgt. Ryan Chapman, an operations chief with MALS-39, conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2025. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)