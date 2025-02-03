Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 5 of 9]

    MALS-39 CBRN Hike

    MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2025. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 8853358
    VIRIN: 250131-M-YL719-1120
    Resolution: 5940x3962
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    CBRN
    Hellhounds
    MAG-39
    MALS-39

