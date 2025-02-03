736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member prepares to fire an M320 grenade launcher during Pacific Defender (PAC-D) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2025. PAC-D is a multilateral training exercise that focuses on sharing and incorporating security tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8853236
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-CX880-1077
|Resolution:
|4215x2810
|Size:
|790.33 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
