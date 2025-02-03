736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member prepares to fire an M320 grenade launcher during Pacific Defender (PAC-D) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2025. PAC-D is a multilateral training exercise that focuses on sharing and incorporating security tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)