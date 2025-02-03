Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender [Image 9 of 9]

    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member prepares to fire an M320 grenade launcher during Pacific Defender (PAC-D) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2025. PAC-D is a multilateral training exercise that focuses on sharing and incorporating security tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 8853236
    VIRIN: 250130-F-CX880-1077
    Resolution: 4215x2810
    Size: 790.33 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    This work, 736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

