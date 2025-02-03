736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) member fires an M320 grenade launcher during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2025. During the exercise, 736th and 36th Security Forces Squadron Airmen helped JASDF Airmen hone various security skills to include non-lethal weapons training, combat arms training and maintenance, fly away security operations, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)