    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender [Image 6 of 9]

    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete 

    36th Wing

    Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) pose for a photo by a light tactical all-terrain vehicle during Pacific Defender at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. During the exercise, 736th and 36th Security Forces Squadron Airmen helped JASDF Airmen hone various security skills to include non-lethal weapons training, combat arms training and maintenance, fly away security operations, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 8853232
    VIRIN: 250131-Z-NN671-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

