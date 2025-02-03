736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) pose for a photo by a light tactical all-terrain vehicle during Pacific Defender at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. During the exercise, 736th and 36th Security Forces Squadron Airmen helped JASDF Airmen hone various security skills to include non-lethal weapons training, combat arms training and maintenance, fly away security operations, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete)