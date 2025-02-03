736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) members drag a simulated casualty to safety for Tactical Casualty Combat Care training during Pacific Defender at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. During the exercise, 736th and 36th Security Forces Squadron Airmen helped JASDF Airmen hone various security skills to include non-lethal weapons training, combat arms, fly away security operations, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)