    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender [Image 7 of 9]

    736, 36 SFS trains JASDF during Pacific Defender

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) members drag a simulated casualty to safety for Tactical Casualty Combat Care training during Pacific Defender at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. During the exercise, 736th and 36th Security Forces Squadron Airmen helped JASDF Airmen hone various security skills to include non-lethal weapons training, combat arms, fly away security operations, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

