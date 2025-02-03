EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 24, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) secure a line during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jan. 24, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8852603
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-FS061-2586
|Resolution:
|5299x3533
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment [Image 16 of 16], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.