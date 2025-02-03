USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 24, 2025) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Harrison Ryan prepares a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, for a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Jan. 24, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)