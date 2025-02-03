USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 24, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) prepare to recover cargo from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, during a vertical replenishment, Jan. 24, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8852608
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-FS061-2722
|Resolution:
|3561x5341
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
