Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 24, 2025) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Ashtun Bennett signals a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, during a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Jan. 24, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 8852615
    VIRIN: 250124-N-FS061-2400
    Resolution: 4559x3039
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment [Image 16 of 16], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Verticle Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU
    FDNF-E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download