    Washington National Guard takes part in annual Legislative Day at state Capitol [Image 4 of 10]

    Washington National Guard takes part in annual Legislative Day at state Capitol

    OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A delegation comprised of U.S. Army and Air Force service members and senior leaders of the Washington National Guard attend Legislative Day at the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 29, 2025. National Guard Legislative Day is held annually to recognize the contributions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 8851512
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-YS961-5794
    Resolution: 4941x3294
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
