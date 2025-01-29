Washington National Guard takes part in annual Legislative Day at state Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A delegation comprised of U.S. Army and Air Force service members and senior leaders of the Washington National Guard attend Legislative Day at the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 29, 2025. National Guard Legislative Day is held annually to recognize the contributions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)