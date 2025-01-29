Washington Guard members take part in annual Legislative Day at the state Capitol

With the continued message of support to the state and nation, Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, and more than 30 National Guard members took part in the annual Washington National Guard day with the State Legislature, Jan. 29, 2025 at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington.



“We are the same National Guard we have always been,” Welsh said. ”We are here to help our neighbors and fellow Washingtonians during disasters and continue to prepare ourselves for federal deployments supporting our national defense.”



Every year, the Washington State Legislature honors the accomplishments of the Washington National Guard during concurrent House and Senate sessions. Along with recognizing the organization’s achievements, this year’s event provided an opportunity for legislators to hear from the new adjutant general in person and express their gratitude to Guard members.



“Their service is more than just an answering to a call of duty — it is a profound and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, and straightening communities, and ensuring the security of both our state and our nation,” said State Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, senator from the 26th District. “Their mission extends far beyond the battlefield as we heard in today's resolution. Through the Guard's diverse responsibilities that can consistently demonstrate leadership, resilience and compassion. Their readiness to serve both at home and abroad reflects their incredible dedication, sacrifice and contributions of the National Guard in Washington state are monumental.”



Krishnadasan’s words were echoed by other members in the state senate and house of representatives.



“I rise today to speak on half of one of the most vital and selfless institutions that we are fortunate to have — the Washington National Guard. These men and women are the embodiment of resilience, sacrifice, and dedication. They're not just soldiers, they are civilians. They’re our neighbors, friends, our family, who answer the call to serve,” said State Rep. Matt Marshall, representative from the 2nd District. “The Washington National Guard's mission is simple, yet profoundly impactful, to provide combat ready forces and support of federal missions and, when, called upon, to provide teams prepared to assist civil authorities in protecting the lives, rights, and property of our communities.”



During the day’s events, Washington National Guard members met with Governor Bob Ferguson, new governor for the state of Washington, and took part in an official opening for a new National Guard history display in the Secretary of State’s lobby.



“It is our obligation to make the history of Washington available to the people, and the National Guard is an instrumental part of that history,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “Our service members have been, and continue to be, critical in contributing to Washington’s history and culture.”

