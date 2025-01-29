Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Navy sailor is hoisted down to rescue a pilot during a simulated search and rescue at exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Jan. 31, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 8851428
    VIRIN: 250131-Z-XN843-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    southern strike
    SSTK
    SSTK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download