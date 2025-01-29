Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 3 of 9]

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Kyle Brazes, left, and Lt. Gabriel Gasper, right, both pilots assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Norfolk, Virgina, prepare for a simulated search and rescue at exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Jan. 31, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 8851422
    VIRIN: 250131-Z-XN843-1002
    Resolution: 6908x4605
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    southern strike
    SSTK
    SSTK25

