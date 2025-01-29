Lt. Kyle Brazes, a pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Norfolk, Virgina, awaits rescue during a simulated search and rescue at exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Jan. 31, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8851425
|VIRIN:
|250131-Z-XN843-1003
|Resolution:
|6627x4418
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.