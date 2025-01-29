Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy sailors conduct pilot rescue during a simulated search and rescue at exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Jan. 31, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)