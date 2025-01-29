Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379 Air Expeditionary Wing train on forklift driving procedures during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Airmen from other career fields trained on forklift procedures to enhance the unit’s capability to operate in the event of manning shortages to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 8851300
    VIRIN: 250201-F-RX751-1215
    Resolution: 5605x3153
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    Agile Spartan

