U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Theilmann, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron validation non-commissioned officer in charge, trains as a forklift spotter during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Agile Spartan was Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s capstone Agile Combat Employment exercise, during which Airmen took the opportunity to train one another in their respective career fields, encouraging flexibility in mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|8851298
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-RX751-1141
|Resolution:
|5693x3202
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.