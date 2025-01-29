AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jan Austin Cariaga, center, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron emergency medical technician, trains Airmen on litter carrying procedures during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Agile Spartan was Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s capstone Agile Combat Employment exercise, during which Airmen took the opportunity to train one another in their respective jobs, encouraging flexibility in mission readiness. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)