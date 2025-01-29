AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, trains on forklift driving procedures during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Airmen from other career fields trained on forklift procedures to enhance the unit’s capability to operate in the event of manning shortages to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)