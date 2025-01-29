USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250202-N-TD381-1078 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Hailey, of Wilkesboro, N.C., fires a shot line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)