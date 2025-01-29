USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250202-N-TD381-1096 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)