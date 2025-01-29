250202-N-TD381-1096 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.