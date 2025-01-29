Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Goessl 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250202-N-TD381-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)

