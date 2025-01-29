250202-N-TD381-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8851247
|VIRIN:
|250202-N-TD381-1007
|Resolution:
|6926x4947
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.