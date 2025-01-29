USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250202-N-TD381-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)