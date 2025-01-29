USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250202-N-FS097-1094 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) A Sailor fires a shot line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 2, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
