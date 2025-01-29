AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jakob Davis, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron hydraulics systems journeyman, lays in the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, air refueling enables the ability to maneuver and mass forces to coerce or defeat the adversary where they are least prepared by increasing the range, payload, persistence and flexibility of U.S. and allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)