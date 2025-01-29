AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen work on a KC-135 Stratotanker as it rests on the flightline during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, tankers like the KC-135 empower the logistical arm of the proactive and reactive operational scheme, maneuver, to increase the survivability of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)