AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

U.S. Airmen work on a KC-135 Stratotanker as it rests on the flightline during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, tankers like the KC-135 empower the logistical arm of the proactive and reactive operational scheme, maneuver, to increase the survivability of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|01.29.2025
|02.02.2025 02:07
|8851205
|250129-F-RX751-1603
|6000x2000
|1.27 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
