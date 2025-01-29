U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Iverstine, left, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, and Senior Airman Jeremy Kalminski, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, insert a generator cable during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, establishing a continuous power supply in smaller, dispersed forward operating locations is imperative for generating air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8851206
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-RX751-1129
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.