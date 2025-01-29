U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work on a generator panel during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, establishing a continuous power supply in smaller, dispersed forward operating locations is imperative for generating air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8851204
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-RX751-1119
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.