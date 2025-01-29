AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work on a generator panel during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. As part of a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, establishing a continuous power supply in smaller, dispersed forward operating locations is imperative for generating air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)