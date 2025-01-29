U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, perform maintenance on equipment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. SrA Rodriguez was selected as a Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the month due to his strong commitment to his duties and excellent job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8850091
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-XI916-1004
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3
