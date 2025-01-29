Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, poses for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. SrA Rodriguez was selected as a Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the month due to his strong commitment to his duties and excellent job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 8850088
    VIRIN: 250127-F-XI916-1003
    Resolution: 2437x1675
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3
    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3
    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3
    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #42ndAirBaseWing #42ndOperationSupportSquadron #Maxwell-GunterAiForceBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download