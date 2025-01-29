U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, poses for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. SrA Rodriguez was selected as a Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the month due to his strong commitment to his duties and excellent job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8850088
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-XI916-1003
|Resolution:
|2437x1675
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3
No keywords found.