SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, poses for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. SrA Rodriguez was selected as a Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the month due to his strong commitment to his duties and excellent job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)