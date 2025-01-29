Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician works at his workstation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. As a RAWS technician, Rodriguez plays a critical role maintaining the integrity of the base’s weather and air traffic control landing system, valued at $2.6 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

    This work, SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

    #42ndAirBaseWing #42ndOperationSupportSquadron #Maxwell-GunterAiForceBase

