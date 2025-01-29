SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician works at his workstation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, January 27, 2025. As a RAWS technician, Rodriguez plays a critical role maintaining the integrity of the base’s weather and air traffic control landing system, valued at $2.6 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)