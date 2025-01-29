Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala--- Senior Airman Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42nd Operation Support Squadron, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician was selected as a Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the month.



“I am truly impressed by SrA Rodriguez’s performance,” said Staff Sgt. Angel Ramirez, 42nd RAWS technician. “Not only has he crushed it in his primary role, but he has also shown a remarkable commitment to the base Honor Guard, consistently volunteering his time and energy to make a real difference. His dedication, passion and willingness make me proud to serve alongside him.”



The Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the Month Award acknowledges Airmen who have demonstrated exceptional job performance, leadership, and commitment to the Air Force’s core values. The selection process involves an evaluation of nominees based on their job performance and achievements.



This time, the award acknowledges Rodriguez, who has demonstrated a strong commitment to his duties and excellent job performance.



“I feel humble and honored,” said Rodriguez. “I’m glad that my hard work has been recognized, not just by my shop, but also my squadron.”



As a RAWS technician, Rodriguez plays a critical role maintaining the integrity of the base’s weather and air traffic control landing system, valued at $2.6 million. He performed hands-on maintenance and excavation work that lasted more than a week, working straight 10-hour days repairing the ILS. The repairs enabled the safe landing of 52 flights, even during difficult weather conditions with limited visibility on the runway. These flights included the arrival of the Secretary of the Air Force and Joint chief of staff.



Rodriguez also performed a time compliance technical order update to the base doppler weather radar system that provides data to over 10 million people in the Southeast region, replacing and upgrading the router that sends the data to the radar product generator. The radar product generator sends data from the base to its consumers, including the National Weather Service, the Federal Aviation Administration and other Department of Defense sites.



“He is willing to take on any task, big or small, with a positive attitude and a commitment to excellence,” said Ramirez. “His eagerness to learn, adaptability and humility, make him a valuable asset to our team and will be a great mentor for the Airmen he will be leading in the future.



Additionally, Rodriguez volunteered for Honor Guard duties, where he performed as a member of the firing party, rendering honors and respectful final salute to fallen comrades.



Rodrigues described his time in the honor guard as fulfilling, and enjoyed having the opportunity to give fallen comrades last salute and let the families know how much the Air Force respect their service.



“I remember when I was young, my dad telling me, ‘If you want something, you’re going to have work hard to get it.’ That has been my motivator for the majority of my life, a reminder to work hard for the things that you want and that if you work hard enough it’ll pay off eventually.”



Among Rodriguez’s future goals, he hopes to do well on his upcoming Weighted Airman Promotion test, complete his accounting degree, and depending on what the future holds, completing a career in the Air Force. He would like to be remembered as a gentle and hard-working man.



“My advice to other Airman is to listen and learn,” said Rodriguez. “Following orders and learning the ropes is super important, it pays off in the long run. Ask a lot of questions, asking questions so you can learn more.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 17:28 Story ID: 489904 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Excellence in action: SrA Rodriguez honored by Maxwell-Gunter's Top 3, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.