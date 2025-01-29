Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops [Image 4 of 7]

    Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss operations at the Civil Engineer Unit Control Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. The CE UCC team handles tasks such as infrastructure support, damage assessment, and resource management ensuring mission readiness and efficient execution of critical operations day and night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    MCA
    JBLE
    MRA
    Deployment exercise
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    CRI2025

