Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss operations at the Civil Engineer Unit Control Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. The CE UCC team handles tasks such as infrastructure support, damage assessment, and resource management ensuring mission readiness and efficient execution of critical operations day and night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)