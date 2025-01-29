Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A dinner sign showcases the menu at the entrance of the single pallet expeditionary kitchen at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. The 633d Force Support Squadron provided meals to the “deployed” service members during the Combat Readiness Inspection, keeping them nourished and combat-ready throughout the inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)