U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, conduct Entry Control Point procedures during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. During the CRI, inspectors evaluated combat operation procedures to include access control and security management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8850070
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-PG418-1108
|Resolution:
|5807x3811
|Size:
|14.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.