Day 1 CRI: Readiness never stops

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, conduct Entry Control Point procedures during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. During the CRI, inspectors evaluated combat operation procedures to include access control and security management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)