US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

A U.S. Air Force flight engineer assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing sits in the rear of a CV-22 Osprey aircraft during a personnel recovery exercise over the North Sea, Jan. 30, 2025. The mission was conducted as part of Exercise Point Blank 25-1, a recurring multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)