    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force flight engineer assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing sits in the rear of a CV-22 Osprey aircraft during a personnel recovery exercise over the North Sea, Jan. 30, 2025. The mission was conducted as part of Exercise Point Blank 25-1, a recurring multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 8848941
    VIRIN: 250130-F-GC270-1141
    Resolution: 4931x3287
    Size: 742.36 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    interoperability
    Integration
    cross servicing
    multilateral nato exercise

