    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    RAF LEEMING, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Pascoe, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, supervises fuel distribution into an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Point Blank 25-1 at RAF Leeming, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Hot pit refueling during the exercise reduced ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, maximizing active training time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 06:54
    interoperability
    Integration
    cross servicing
    multilateral nato exercise

