U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Pascoe, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, supervises fuel distribution into an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Point Blank 25-1 at RAF Leeming, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Hot pit refueling during the exercise reduced ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, maximizing active training time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1
