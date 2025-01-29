US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Pascoe, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, supervises fuel distribution into an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Point Blank 25-1 at RAF Leeming, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Hot pit refueling during the exercise reduced ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, maximizing active training time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)