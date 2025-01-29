U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Khaliyf Baucom, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, prepares for a hot pit refueling at RAF Marham, England, Jan. 27, 2025. During exercise 'point blank', the Liberty Wing focused on numerous practices, such as working out of an unfamiliar NATO base, NATO allies, and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8848935
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-YU294-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MARHAM, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1
