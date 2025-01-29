US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Vazquez, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, observes an F-15E Strike Eagle to finish hot pit refueling at RAF Marham, England, Jan. 27, 2025. During exercise 'point blank', the Liberty Wing focused on numerous practices, such as working out of an unfamiliar NATO base, NATO allies, and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)