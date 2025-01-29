Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Vazquez, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, observes an F-15E Strike Eagle to finish hot pit refueling at RAF Marham, England, Jan. 27, 2025. During exercise 'point blank', the Liberty Wing focused on numerous practices, such as working out of an unfamiliar NATO base, NATO allies, and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 8848933
    VIRIN: 250127-F-YU294-1002
    Resolution: 6084x4056
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    interoperability
    Integration
    cross servicing
    multilateral nato exercise

